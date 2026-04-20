Tottenham Hotspur face an anxious summer as interest in Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall intensifies, with London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea both keen on signing the midfielder, TEAMtalk understands.

The 20-year-old, who signed a contract extension until 2031 last year, is regarded as a cornerstone of the club’s future plans.

However, with Spurs battling to avoid relegation from the Premier League, rival clubs are circling, and well-placed sources have provided an update on his situation.

Bergvall arrived from Djurgarden in 2024 and has shown flashes of his considerable talent despite limited appearances and injury setbacks this season. His composure on the ball, vision and physical presence have drawn comparisons with some of Europe’s brightest prospects.

Tottenham have repeatedly insisted he is “unsellable”, rebuffing enquiries in January. However, the club’s precarious position could force them to listen to creative offers if they drop into the Championship.

Arsenal and Chelsea lead the domestic pursuit in terms of work done and analysis. Both their north London rivals and west London neighbours are monitoring the situation closely, with sources suggesting Chelsea are preparing ‘imaginative proposals’ to tempt Spurs.

Sources say that Arsenal are interested, but the rivalry between the sides makes things complicated, and puts them behind Chelsea in the race. The London duo are far from alone in tracking the youngster, though…

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Tottenham facing fight to keep Arsenal, Chelsea target

We understand that Aston Villa remain interested in Bergvall after making direct contact in January, while Liverpool were linked earlier in the year but made no real movements at time, however they are ones to watch.

Further afield, former Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici is understood to view Bergvall as an option for Fiorentina in Serie A, though sources have played down a move away from England.

Barcelona, who lost out to Spurs when signing the Swede, have not entirely ruled out a future approach if their finances improve and still hold Bergvall in high regard.

Bergvall himself has given no indication he wishes to leave. He has spoken positively about developing in the Premier League and contributing to Tottenham’s rebuild.

But football is a results business, and a relegation would test even the strongest loyalties.

Sources have stated he doesn’t want to play in the championship, however, so far, he is loving life under Roberto De Zerbi.

For now, Spurs hold the cards thanks to their long-term deal. Whether they can resist the inevitable summer pressure remains to be seen, with Arsenal and Chelsea among the sides poised to strike.

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