Worries for Everton as key Benitez man forced out of Nations League final

Everton defender Lucas Digne has withdrawn from the France squad due to a minor hamstring injury, in what will be a concern for Toffees boss Rafa Benitez.

Left-back Digne, 28, was an unused substitute in France’s Nations League win against Belgium and will play no part in Sunday’s final against Spain.

Everton said on their official website: “The Everton left-back will return to USM Finch Farm to be assessed by the club’s medical team.

“Digne was on the bench for France’s 3-2 Nations League semi-final victory over Belgium in Munich on Thursday night and will now miss the world champions’ final clash against Spain on Sunday.”

The French Football Federation added in a statement: “Lucas Digne felt a little muscle pain on Tuesday during training. He was taken care of by Les Bleus’ medical staff.

“But with his presence Sunday evening for the final of the League of Nations against Spain in Milan being impossible, the defender will leave the group on Friday.”

Digne has been an ever-present for Everton in the Premier League this season under new boss Benitez. He also played the full 90 minutes for France in their World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Ukraine last month.

Everton make move for Tottenham star

Meanwhile, Tottenham have received an approach from a Premier League rival over the signing of one of their players, according to reports.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have had a mixed start to the 2021-22 campaign. They began the Portuguese’s reign with a surprise 1-0 victory over Premier League champions Manchester City.

Narrow victories over Wolves and Watford followed in the league as Tottenham made it nine points from a possible nine. However, defeats to London rivals Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal have seen them slip down the table.

Spurs beat Aston Villa in their last outing to put them eighth on 12 points. They face Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United in the first game back after the international break.

Due to Nuno’s arrival, a number of Tottenham players have seen their prominence in the team change.

One man who looks set to leave the club is 25-year-old midfielder Harry Winks. The Englishman has played just twice in the Premier League so far.

He put in a disappointing performance as the club were beaten by Pacos de Ferreira in their Europa Conference League opener.

Winks’ situation has alerted a number of Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window. Everton, Aston Villa and Leeds United have all been linked.

CaughtOffside now write that Everton have acted on their interest by enquiring about the possibility of landing Winks.

They are keen to take him on loan for the second half of the season and have contacted Spurs officials. The club’s response is yet to be revealed, although they are highly likely to consider the move.

