Barcelona are preparing to battle a host of Premier League clubs for highly-rated Australian defender Lucas Herrington, with TEAMtalk understanding the teenage centre-back has become one of the hottest properties of the summer transfer window.

Herrington enhanced his growing reputation with an outstanding World Cup campaign for Australia, despite the Socceroos suffering a heartbreaking last-16 exit to Egypt on penalties.

The 18-year-old started Australia’s clashes against Paraguay and Egypt, producing composed displays that attracted widespread attention from scouts across Europe.

Although Herrington missed his penalty in the shootout defeat to Egypt, the teenager won plenty of admirers for having the confidence to step forward at such a young age. Given his spot-kick cannoned up and out off the crossbar, he could also be considered unlucky.

However, it was his performances over the course of the tournament that truly caught the eye.

TEAMtalk understands Barcelona have emerged as one of the clubs most impressed by the Colorado Rapids defender and have now entered the race for his signature.

Herrington only joined Colorado in January after agreeing a move from hometown club Brisbane Roar in a deal worth less than £1million. Just months later, the MLS side could already be in line for a substantial profit, but Barcelona face competition from Premier League sides in the race.

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Sources have confirmed intermediaries working on behalf of Herrington are now engaged in discussions with several interested clubs, with Barcelona among those who have made their interest known, but they are far from alone.

We understand Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Monaco, Lille, Atalanta, Union Saint-Gilloise and Ajax are all tracking Herrington closely following his breakthrough on the international stage.

The strongest competition, though, is emerging from England.

Liverpool, Everton, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have all indicated their interest in the defender, with scouts from each club having followed his progress closely.

Chelsea’s owners, BlueCo and Manchester City’s parent company City Football Group, have also held discussions over the teenager as they continue assessing some of the brightest young defensive talents in world football.

Interest is not confined to the top flight either.

We can reveal there is interest down the pyramid too, with Championship clubs Burnley and Watford having also been hugely impressed by Herrington’s performances and are monitoring developments closely.

Colorado, meanwhile, are in a strong position.

While the Rapids are open to selling should the right proposal arrive, TEAMtalk understands they would also welcome a deal that allows Herrington to remain in Major League Soccer on loan for another 12 months before making the move to Europe.

That option is believed to appeal to several interested clubs, allowing the teenager to continue his development with regular first-team football before taking the next step in his career.

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