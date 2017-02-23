Lucas: I almost left Liverpool when Roy Hodgson came in

Liverpool’s longest-serving player Lucas Leiva has admitted he’s rejected several chances to leave the club – but none more so than in 2010.

The Brazilian midfielder could finally leave Anfield this summer after 10 years at the club – but he admits he would definitely have left in 2010 when Roy Hodgson was appointed and had the club not sanctioned Javier Mascherano’s sale to Barcelona.

“Many times I had chances to leave,” he told The Anfield Wrap. “Sometimes the club didn’t want me to leave, sometimes I didn’t want to go, but I always felt that there is something missing still.

“I thought if I leave like that it’s not the way I wish.”

The closest the Brazilian came to leaving was in 2010, when Roy Hodgson was appointed manager.

“Always when a new manager comes in you doubt your future, you’re not sure,” he added. “He comes in and brings his players. We had a lot of talk of Mascherano leaving.

“All the big players, Mascherano, [Fernando] Torres, wasn’t really happy, you could see in his [Torres] body language, we had a lot of problems off the field, with the owners. So I think everything started to affect us.

“And then of course for me it was really hard because I didn’t know [my future] until Mascherano left. I knew that if Mascherano had stayed I probably would have to leave because there was no space for me. So he left and then I had to stay. [But] it was like if he goes ‘you stay’, if he stays, ‘you go’.”

Lucas remains a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad at Anfield, having survived the reigns of Rafa Benitez, Hodgson, Kenny Dalglish and Brendan Rodgers.