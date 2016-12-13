Lucas Joao set to keep his starting spot for Wednesday

Joao missed a series of good chances in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Reading, which hit the Owls’ hopes of reclaiming their place in the Championship play-off zone.

Atdhe Nuhiu is expected to keep his place after impressing on his first start of the season on Saturday, although Steven Fletcher is also pushing to be involved.

And George Hirst could keep his place on the bench after the former Academy graduate made his debut as a late sub at the Madejski Stadium.

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom is expected to choose from an unchanged squad as his side bid to leapfrog the Owls in the table.

Heckingbottom has no new injury worries following Saturday’s home win against Norwich, but striker Marley Watkins sits out the final game of his three-match ban.

Tom Bradshaw is likely to retain his place up front alongside Sam Winnall as on-loan Adam Armstrong is doubtful with a knee injury which forced him to miss out at the weekend.

Centre-half Adam Jackson (hamstring) also remains doubtful, while defender Aidy White (glute) and midfielder Sessi D’Almeida (knee) remain long-term absentees.