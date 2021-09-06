Lucas Moura confirms Tottenham exit intentions amid surprise links

Lucas Moura has come clean on his plans to re-sign for one his former clubs when his contract at Tottenham comes to an end.

The Brazilian finds himself very much back in favour at Spurs under the regime of new coach Nuno Espirito Santo.The 29-year-old has started two of Tottenham’s three Premier League games so far and come off the bench in the other. Indeed, he appears a big part of Nuno’s plans going forwards.

Moura joined Tottenham in January 2018; his name forever written into Spurs folklore after his historic hat-trick against Ajax in 2019.

Having signed from PSG, Moura‘s deal at Spurs runs through until summer 2023.

That will complete a decade in Europe for the former Sao Paulo man. And now he has confirmed reports how he hopes his next career move will take him back to the Brazilian club.

“It’s in my plans to go back to Brazil, back to Sao Paulo,” he told ESPN. I never hid it from anyone, I never hid the affection and love I feel for Sao Paulo,” he added.

“When I left Sao Paulo I said I wanted to stay for 10 years in Europe. Come rain, come shine, my goal, my plan is to stay 10 years.

“I do have a plan to go back to Sao Paulo. I want to feel again what it’s like to play at Morumbi, wear that shirt, the club of my heart. But I still have wood to burn. I’m feeling very good physically,” he added.

Moura also hopes to help Tottenham end their long wait for silverware, having gone close on a couple of occasions during his time at the club.

“I’m playing in a big league, in a big club. I have the goal of winning a title with Tottenham, which I haven’t achieved yet. I still have some goals to achieve here.”

Lamela backs Gil to be huge hit at Tottenham

One of Tottenham’s summer signings, Bryan Gil, meanwhile, is being backed to be a huge success for the club – by Erik Lamela.

The Spain U21 star and the Argentine traded places this summer, with Lamela moving to Sevilla in return for Gil.

And while Gil is yet to find his feet in north London, Lamela reckons he will prove a hit in the long term.

“They [Sevilla] spoke highly of him to me. He has great potential,” Lamela told AS.

“I saw him in a match and he has a lot of future ahead of him. Tottenham are a good group, they will receive you well,” the Argentine added.

