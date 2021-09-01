Tottenham forward Lucas Moura played a crucial role in the deadline day transfer for Emerson Royal, according to a report.

Spurs ended their summer window on a strong note by adding the former Barcelona full-back to their ranks. Following the arrivals of defender Cristian Romero and goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, boss Nuno Espirito Santo saw it key to add another reinforcement to his new-look back line.

As pointed out by one South American football expert, Emerson signs after enduring a mixed career so far.

The 22-year-old has made some progress on the international stage with Brazil. However, he had to move to Real Betis to find minutes.

In any case, he will hope to impress at Spurs and, according to The Athletic, Moura helped motivate him to make the move.

Emerson’s fellow Brazilian supposedly spoke highly of Spurs and their early progress under Nuno.

The north London club sit top of the Premier League following three successive 1-0 wins to start the season. Indeed, they are the only team with a 100 per cent record intact.

Meanwhile, Emerson also felt impressed after discussions with Tottenham managing director Fabio Paratici.

He also spoke to Nuno, who made it three senior figures at Spurs to help get the deal over the line.

Barcelona signed Emerson from Atletico Mineiro in Brazil in the January 2019 window.

However, he spent the next two-and-a-half seasons across Spain with Real Betis. He only returned to Catalonia after 79 appearances at his loan club.

Still, following pre-season with Barcelona, he played all three of his side’s La Liga games so far this term.

As a result of Emerson’s signing, fellow right-back Serge Aurier has had his contract terminated.

Kane speaks following Tottenham transfer saga

While Emerson represented the final signing of the summer window for Nuno, Harry Kane’s future has dominated at the club for most of the past few months.

The England captain reportedly tried to push through a move to Manchester City.

However, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy’s £160million fee put paid to his hopes of the move.

Speaking after the saga, Kane insisted that he has a “clear conscience”.