Lucas Moura believes he can help Tottenham make history by winning a trophy after lifting the lid on the vital role Mauricio Pochettino has played in his development at the club.

The Brazil winger made a slow start to life in the Premier League, having arrived in a £25million deal from PSG last January – but illustrated his new-found belief with a brilliantly-taken double in Monday’s incredible 3-0 win at Manchester United.

With Heung-min Son currently on duty with South Korea at the Asian Games, Moura has become an integral member of Pochettino’s side and the player – who on Wednesday was vocal in his criticism of Arsenal manager Unai Emery – wants to help Spurs end their long wait for a trophy.

“My objective is to win a trophy and make history here and I believe we can do that because we have a very good team, very good structure and very good fans so just need to believe and work because we can [make history].”

Moura admits he took time to settle in England, but believes Pochettino has played his part in helping his game progress.

“I feel so comfortable here now. I am so happy with my new life, with my new – my house, my club, my team-mates – so I want to stay here for a long time,” he added.

“The coach is very important for me because I talk to him all the time, and even with Jesus [Perez], his assistant,” Moura said.

“They have helped me a lot. It is important to understand what they want from me and do my best.

“I know that I have quality – that is why I am here so I need to believe and try to do what the coach wants.”

Moura has been capped 36 times by Brazil but missed out on the squad for the 2018 World Cup.

Like our dedicated Tottenham Facebook page for the latest news to your timeline