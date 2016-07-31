Lucas ‘on brink of leaving Liverpool with £2.3m sale agreed’

Long-serving midfielder Lucas Leiva is expected to leave Liverpool this week after reports in the Turkish media claimed a £2.3million deal had been agreed with Galatasaray.

The Brazil midfielder joined the club in July 2007 from Gremio and has gone on to make 313 appearances for the Reds during his nine years at the club.

But with competition for a first-team place heightened under Jurgen Klopp this season, the player is closing on a departure.

According to Turkish newspaper Milliyet, Galatasaray are due to conclude a deal in the coming week for Lucas.

The Liverpool midfielder is claimed to have a contract in place worth around £2.3million a year to join the Turkish Super Lig side.

Speaking at his side’s pre-match press conference ahead of the clash with Manchester United, Galatasaray’s head coach Jan Olde Riekerink said: “Lucas is one of the players we are targeting.

“We have been in discussions and it is true we want an experienced midfielder.”

Klopp still has many options in central midfield despite Lucas’ imminent departure, with Emre Can, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum and Marko Grujic all competing for starts.