Lucas Perez’s agent responds to Arsenal loan exit reports

Lucas Perez’s agent has rubbished suggestions the striker is unhappy at Arsenal and will leave the club on loan in January.

The Spain striker joined the Gunners from Deportivo La Coruna before the close of the summer transfer window, but has found game time hard to come by and has featured in just 87 minutes of Premier League action.

Alexis Sanchez has been Arsenal’s preferred option up front, with another player currently unhappy with his lot, Olivier Giroud, in reserve.

Add into the mix the soon-to-return Danny Welbeck and Perez’s chances at Arsenal look severely limited – so much so that speculation has seen him linked with moves to Napoli and Inter Milan.

However, Perez’s agent Rodrigo Fernandez Llovelle has played down speculation linking him with a move away from north London.

“He’s not playing because he is injured,” Llovelle told Italian website Calcio Mercato.

“He has no intention of leaving, Arsenal and Wenger are very happy with him. Maybe try asking them!

“He’s only thinking about Arsenal at the moment.”

Perez has scored twice for Wenger’s side so far this season, with both goals coming against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup.

However, he was ruled out for six weeks in October after damaging his ankle ligaments in following round’s success against Reading.