Lucas sale unlikely after agent reveals Klopp change of heart

Lucas Leiva’s agent has revealed the midfielder has seen a possible transfer to Galatasaray blocked after claiming the sale has been vetoed after a last-minute change of heart by Jurgen Klopp.

The Turkish giants were understood to have agreed a cut-price £2.3million move with Liverpool for the Brazilian midfielder, but the transfer now looks unlikely to go through after a last-minute change of heart by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp, who has used Lucas in the centre of defence in the past, is understood to have blocked the deal following a series of injuries to his defensive players.

And the player’s agent Metin Korkmaz says Lucas had had his heart set on the deal.

“Klopp was behind the transfer hitting the rocks, he wants Lucas to stay and the player had to listen,” Kormaz said.

“If it was up to Lucas he would have made the transfer.”

Galatasaray sporting director Levent Nazifoglu revealed that Lucas was on the verge of joining the club until Liverpool pulled the plug on the deal.

“We are no longer pursuing Lucas Leiva, we will continue efforts to sign alternative names instead,” Nazifoglu was quoted as saying by Turkish-football.com.

Lucas missed the 4-3 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates in the opening game of the season after failing to recover from a hamstring strain.

The experienced Liverpool manager was on the verge of joining Besiktas last summer but an almost identical set of events in terms of injuries to defensive players resulted in former manager Brendan Rodgers blocking the transfer.

Galatasaray would have guaranteed Lucas – who has just a year remaining on his contract – first-team football after agreeing a salary which would have seen him take a slight reduction on his current package at Anfield.