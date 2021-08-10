Lucas Torreira is reported to have informed his agent where he next wants to play amid reports the midfielder has held talks over a move to Lazio.

Torreira joined the Gunners from Sampdoria in 2018 and looked like an ideal midfield reinforcement. He made 89 appearances across two seasons before falling out of favour under Mikel Arteta. Thus, he joined Atletico Madrid on loan for the 2020-21 season, as Thomas Partey came the other way.

However, despite claiming LaLiga title success, Torreira never really established himself under Diego Simeone. As such, it was no surprise when they vetoed their option to make the deal permanent.

And with the player not figuring in Arteta’s plans at Arsenal, Torreira is on the lookout for a new club.

Earlier this summer, it was stated that Torreira was favouring a return to Serie A. And it seems the player is now firmly fixed on securing a return to Italian football. Indeed, it’s reported the Uruguayan’s agent has held talks with Lazio over a prospective move.

The capital club are seeking cover and competition for the experienced Lucas Leiva in midfield and are known to be keen.

As per Corriere dello Sport, Lazio are focusing first on other areas of their side. And while they have not struck Torreira’s name from their list, they report the midfielder is ‘not an immediate priority’ for them.

August 10 Transfer Chatter - Leicester target Serie A double swoop, Lingard to replace Arsenal-bound midfielder and Messi to hand Man Utd boost? Leicester City are targeting an experienced pair in Italy, Jesse Lingard could return to former club as Arsenal-bound midfielder's replacement and Lionel Messi moving to Paris could help Manchester United keep Paul Pogba, all in today's transfer chatter.

However, the Gunners are desperate to get Torreira off their books. As such, the Italian paper claims Arsenal could abandon their wish to negotiate a sale to twist Lazio’s arm. As a result, it’s reported Arsenal have offered Lazio the chance to sign Torriera on an initial loan deal, with a view to a permanent deal.

Arteta and Co are said to value Torreira around the £18m mark. However, they are realistic enough to know that they’ll find it tough to land anywhere near their asking price.

But another season’s loan for Torreira could prove the most sensible option for all parties. Talks are set to continue on that front.

Soccer’s greatest journeymen, from John Burridge to Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Torreira absence at Arsenal explained

Torreira, meanwhile, is yet to officially return to Arsenal despite his Copa America adventure ending way back on July 3.

That’s because, with Uruguay on the UK government’s red list for coronavirus, Torreira has had to travel via another country to avoid being stuck quarantining in a hotel for 10 days.

Therefore, and having been pictured on Instagram training in Madrid, the player has returned to Europe via Spain first. That’s because Spain is a country where he can train until he’s free to travel to England.

It remains to be seen, however, whether Torreira will be seen at London Colney again. With transfer talks ongoing, he could be on the move before he’s allowed to travel back to England.

READ MORE: Mourinho works magic as Roma beat Arsenal to £34m Chelsea man