Lucas Torreira warns Arsenal teammates over Man Utd dangers

Arsenal must be careful to avoid complacency and will face one of their most difficult matches of the season at Manchester United on Wednesday, according to derby hero Lucas Torreira.

The Gunners go into the Premier League match at Old Trafford on the back of a remarkable 4-2 victory over Tottenham which was their best display yet under new coach Unai Emery and took their unbeaten run to an impressive 19 games.

By contrast, United go into the game struggling for form and in a lowly seventh place, having only managed a 2-2 draw at lowly Southampton on Saturday evening.

However, with Jose Mourinho promising United can still close that eight-point gap on the top four, midfield terrier Torreira has warned his teammates that Wednesday will be far from easy.

He said: “Today it was a great opportunity [for us in the battle for the top four]. We managed to win this game that was important for us as a team and for the fans.

“Now the game against Manchester [United] is coming. It will be against a direct rival because Manchester are behind us in the table.

“We have many goals this season. We are playing in several competitions and we are doing it in the best possible way. And the important thing is to continue growing as a team.

“It’s true [United are eight points behind] but they are still Manchester United, they are still a very strong team who have a great coach.

“They are going to play at home, with a lot of fans and we know that all the matches in this championship are different and very difficult.”

Torreira on how Emery inspired Arsenal comeback

Arsenal were forced to come from 2-1 behind at half-time on Sunday, with Torreira lifting the lid on how Emery inspired their remarkable turnaround.

“[Emery told us] to be calm, to continue playing because there were 45 more minutes left, that we keep attacking because obviously in the second half we were going to find more spaces,” he said. “In fact, it happened and we scored the goals at key moments.

“In the first half we started very strong, pressing very high, sometimes we managed to steal the ball very high we had many chances after scoring the first goal.

“Then, for different reasons, because of football too, they scored two goals and went ahead.

“In the second half, we made some changes. The players who came on from the bench did very well.

“We listened to the manager and we improved many things. That worked for us to get the victory.”

Meanwhile, former Arsenal hero Ian Wright had some strong words to the Tottenham fan who threw a banana skin at Gunners striker Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng.

