Real Madrid have suffered a major setback in their quest to beat Manchester City in the Champions League this week, with a report in Spain revealing that Lucas Vazquez will not feature against the defending Premier League champions as the Catalan media makes a bombshell claim about Los Blancos’s desire to leave LaLiga.

Madrid have had severe injury problems in defence this season. Centre-back Eder Militao is on the sidelines at the moment and will not play again this campaign, and neither will right-back Dani Carvajal. David Alaba is back on the injury list after recovering from a long-term problem, and Antonio Rudiger has also been out recently.

It has been so bad for Los Blancos that head coach Carlo Ancelotti has been using Aurelien Tchouameni in central defence for most of the season despite the Frenchman being a midfielder by trade.

With Carvajal injured, Vazquez has been operating at right-back despite the Spanish star being a natural winger.

The 33-year-old, who has been on the books of Madrid since 2007 and has won LaLiga four times and the Champions League on five occasions, suffered an injury in the build-up to the match against Man City at the Etihad Stadium last week.

According to AS, ahead of Madrid’s LaLiga match against Osasuna this past weekend, Ancelotti said that he expected Vazquez to be fit to play against Man City in the second leg.

However, the report in the well-connected Spanish publication has stated that Vazquez will not play against Pep Guardiola’s side at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday evening because of the injury to the hamstring of his left leg.

“He is out of the equation,” states AS about Vazquez, as Madrid take a 3-2 lead from the first leg of the Knockout Round playoff tie.

The defending Spanish and European champions will head into the second leg this week as favourites.

Although Man City manager Guardiola has acknowledged that, the former Barcelona boss has sent a warning to Madrid that his players are not going to go down without a fight.

ESPN quotes Guardiola as saying: “The margin to win in Bernabéu in that position [3-2 down], everybody knows that if you ask before the game, the percentage to go through, I don’t know, we arrive at 1%, or I don’t know what.

“It will be minimal, but as much as you have a chance, we will try, that’s for sure, you know? The chance is minor because the result was not good — five minutes ago, with 2-1, it would be different.

“But with 2-3, the chance is less, but as much as you have a chance, we are going to take it, and we’ll see what happens.”

READ MORE ➡️ The SIX Real Madrid players out of contract in 2026 along with Ancelotti: Keep or sell?

Real Madrid could leave LaLiga – report

Madrid were involved in a hugely controversial LaLiga game against Osasuna this past Saturday.

Los Blancos were denied a number of penalty appeals, and star midfielder Jude Bellingham was also controversially sent off for something that the England international has denied saying.

According to Sport, Madrid are considering leaving LaLiga and joining another domestic league.

The defending Spanish giants are at loggerheads with LaLiga president Javier Tebas and the referee body.

Madrid have consistently complained about refereeing decisions going against them this season.

Sport has reported that Los Blancos have become so frustrated that they are willing to leave LaLiga and seek “asylum” in a foreign league.

This is a truly sensational report, but one must note that this is being claimed by Sport, which is a Spanish daily sports newspaper based in Barcelona.

Given the well-known arch-rivalry between Barcelona and Madrid, one should not give too much credence to this report.

Not only would Madrid face a backlash from sections of the fans if they decided to leave LaLiga, but there would be too many bureaucratic hurdles to overcome as well.

Madrid president Florentino Perez would need to gain approval from FIFA and would have to request a change of competition which LaLiga would have to accept.

Los Blancos would then have to ask permission from Uefa to move into another domestic league.

Latest Real Madrid news: Branthwaite interest, Zubimendi competition

Madrid are keen on signing a new centre-back in the summer transfer window and have identified an Everton star as a potential target.

Los Blancos are reportedly huge admirers of Everton and England international central defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are also claimed to be interested in Branthwaite.

Madrid are facing stiff competition from Arsenal for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

While the Spanish powerhouse are confident of convincing Zubimendi to make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer transfer window, a new report has noted that Arsenal have already agreed a four-year contract with the Spain international midfielder.

Madrid are also keen on adding a new striker to their team in the summer of 2025.

A Spanish report claims that Los Blancos want to sign Victor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon.

Perez wants Kylian Mbappe to play out on the left and is willing to sell Vinicius Junior to the Saudi Pro League to fund a move for Gyokeres.

POLL: How many goals will Kylian Mbappe score in his first season at Real Madrid?