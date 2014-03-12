The side from Razgrad have caused quite a stir so far in what is their debut campaign in the competition, defeating PSV Eindhoven twice on the way to winning their group and then seeing off Lazio over two legs in the round of 32.

Certainly 2003/04 UEFA Cup winners Valencia have taken note, with their defender Philippe Senderos, quoted on futbol.as.com, saying of Ludogorets: “If you get to this round and you have eliminated Lazio, it is because you deserve it.”

Switzerland international Senderos, who joined Valencia from Fulham in January, has stressed the Spanish team are not about to let themselves think about anything beyond the job in hand.

“Our goal is to pass this round,” the 29-year-old centre-back said.

“We do not dream of anything later. Dreams are for the fans.”

Senderos’ team-mate Fede Cartabia is in no doubt that a challenging assignment awaits.

The Argentine midfielder said: “We will look to go from the first minute in this game and then to play more calmly at home.

“They play very well and we will have to be very concentrated from the first minute and not make any errors.”

Valencia also won their group, before seeing off Dynamo Kiev in the last 32.