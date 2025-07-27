Latest reports on the future of Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz suggest that the Anfield winger is closing in on his desired move to Bayern Munich, with the two clubs now in ‘advanced talks’ after reportedly agreeing a fee for the player.

The Reds have been adamant for the majority of the summer that they are keen on keeping Diaz at Anfield, with the tragic passing of Diogo Jota only adding to their need to keep an experienced attacking starter on board.

However, Diaz had made it clear that he wants out, leaving Liverpool with little choice but to negotiate an exit – albeit one that could then free up funds to contribute towards top attacking targets Alexander Isak and Rodrygo.

Indeed, a fresh report from the Daily Mail claims that a furious Isak at the club’s failure to offer him a bumper new contract, enhancing the chances of him leaving – if a club is willing to meet Newcastle’s asking price of more than £130million.

As for Diaz, the Reds rejected Bayern’s initial advances and an offer believed to be in the region of £58.5m (€67m), but the German champions have since returned with a second offer of around £69m (€80m) – which is now set to be accepted, as per Sky Sports.

The report adds that final details are being discussed now over the total package.

Diaz joined Liverpool in January 2022 for a guaranteed £37.5m (€42.9m) payment, signing a five-and-a-half-year contract after he snubbed a proposed move to Tottenham in favour of an Anfield switch.

He currently has two years left on his deal, and, at 28 years old, £69m represents good business from Liverpool’s hierarchy.

Slot wary of Diaz transfer interest

Liverpool chief Arne Slot, meanwhile, admitted that Diaz was left out of the friendly defeat against AC Milan because of speculation surrounding his future.

While Slot said Darwin Nunez, who is also expected to leave this summer, missed the game against Milan in Hong Kong with an injury, he confirmed Diaz was omitted “due to speculation on his future”.

“There are a lot of rumours around Luis lately and I cannot go into that,” said Slot.

“He’s training really well but we have decided for now not to play him.”

The next stop on Liverpool’s travels comes on Wednesday when they take on Yokohama F. Marinos, by which time Diaz could well be back in Europe having sealed his switch to Bayern.

Meanwhile, another potential exit route for Diaz now looks completely closed after Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr agreed a deal with Chelsea attacker Joao Felix.

Al Nassr have also been heavily linked with Diaz, but their proposed £44m deal for Felix has brought that interest to an abrupt end.

Luis Diaz stats at Liverpool