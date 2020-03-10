Luis Garcia gives verdict on Liverpool v Atletico clash

Luis Garcia believes Liverpool have the “power” to progress past Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday.

The former Liverpool and Atletico Madrid midfielder believes Jurgen Klopp’s men will edge though the tie, despite being 1-0 down from the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Garcia, 41, who has two spells in Madrid with his three-year spell at Anfield sandwiched in between, thinks the Anfield crowd will be key and the Reds will have too much “quality” for Diego Simeone’s men.

“[I think it will be] tough for both sides, to be honest,” the former Spain international told Liverpool’s official website.

“Here in Spain and in Madrid the feeling is a little bit the same – they know Anfield is a tough stadium and not many teams get out alive, the crowd always helps the home team. [But] actually, they know Simeone knows how to deal with these kinds of situations.

“After what we saw in the Metropolitano, where they were working the way they normally do – defending very well, waiting for the chance and the fast transitions and counterattacks they do so well – they still think they can make it.

“And then the other way around, knowing Liverpool and after being there many times in many situations where Liverpool needed to score goals and managed it, they know what Anfield can be if they need to score one, two or three goals.

“I’m quite positive, to be honest. I think Liverpool have the power, quality and talent to overcome the situation and go through to the next round.”

Liverpool produced a remarkable 4-0 comeback last season against Barcelona after losing the first leg of their tie in Catalonia 3-0, but Garcia says that will not come into Liverpool’s thinking.

“This is more for the people around – journalists and supporters – that they have in their mind: ‘We did it against Borussia Dortmund, we did it against Barcelona, we did it even in Istanbul and Olympiacos,'” added Garcia.

“There are many times where you can point to these kinds of situations. But when you are on the field you’re not thinking, ‘We’ve done it before so we’re going to do it now.’ You’re more focused on what you have to do and trying to give 110 per cent because 100 per cent is not going to be enough.

“The players know the importance of the game, they know they have to give everything if they want to go through because they’re going to face a very tough team – one of those teams that enjoys, and feels comfortable, defending. That’s not easy to break down. But, again, I’m positive.”

READ MORE: Werner speaks openly on Liverpool doubts as he chats Man Utd move