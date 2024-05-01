Luis Guilherme: The perfect fit for Slot’s Liverpool who could also become unique Arsenal solution

With Endrick and Estevao gaining so much hype, the one star at Palmeiras going under the radar despite being so talented too is Luis Guilherme. Big clubs are tracking him though, more recently Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

Luis Guilherme is a star in his own right, just like his teammates. The 18-year-old has a complete profile ready-made for European football. Guilherme has played all over positionally: as a RW, LW, #10, Second Striker, and he could even be great as an LCM/RCM interior too.

Since making his debut, Luis Guilherme has made 39 appearances for the senior team, mostly coming off the bench but more recently he’s become more regular in the first team. Guilherme scored his first goal for the club in style recently with an impressive strike from distance in the 95th minute to complete Palmeiras’ comeback vs Independiente Del Valle in the Copa Libertadores to win 3-2 after being 2-0 down.

Shooting from distance is certainly one of Luis Guilherme’s strengths. His ball striking ability is a game winning ability as he loves to cut inside on his left foot to shoot from distance, especially when he’s playing RW. He doesn’t get enough shots off, but when he does it’s of a high calibre.

Luis Guilherme loves to hover around the half spaces, finding space in the pockets to receive the ball then strike the ball with real ferocity. He has real composure in front of goal when in goal scoring positions too. Often he likes to combine with those around him and make runs into the box off of other attackers.

With electric pace, Luis Guilherme can beat a player in a split second. His explosive first step enables him to create separation when taking on players. Although he’s best on the right wing where he can cut inside, Guilherme has also played on the left wing recently and shone there too.

The way he can open up his stride and power down the line helps Palmeiras to progress into more advanced areas. But also, because Guilherme is an associative player he loves to make combinations down the left hand side, playing give and go passes with the LCM, LB and AM.

The fact Luis Guilherme is so versatile is massively down to his football IQ being so high. The Palmieras star has an awareness of space which helps him to break down teams by identifying and exploiting space in defences. To have a killer final ball and judge the weight of it well is such a valuable skill and Guilherme executes it so well. Despite having so much explosiveness, he can slow the pace of the game at times too and nonchalantly move around the pitch making passes and playing a final ball.

Another way he’s so creative is his powerful ball carrying. With elite ball manipulation, he can turn past players with ease. The way he chops his stride and lowers his centre of gravity helps him to turn past players near and then when there’s space to run into, he’ll open his stride and drive into the space with conviction. This just makes him so dangerous on transitional play. Brazil naturally has a lot more transition-based teams, which allows for better development at this and those who shine at it do well. It’s natural selection.

Guilherme certainly is someone who thrives on transitions, no matter what position he’s playing. If he’s deeper in midfield, playing as a #10 or as a winger on either side, the sight of green grass ahead of him is a chance for him to showcase his sprint speed.

A huge benefit of Luis Guilherme’s profile is that he’s tall for a winger. Not just the height and long legs, but his broad upper body gives him excellent strength which enables him to ride challenges whilst he’s carrying the ball to retain possession. This natural physicality gives him a high duel winning capacity.

In addition to all this, Guilherme also has that Brazilian flair you’d expect in attackers from Brasileirao. He’s not to the level of the likes of Neymar, Ronaldinho etc., that’s more Estevao, but he’s definitely more skilful than most European players. With this level of flair, he’ll occasionally bring out a flick or two to fool a defender.

Most importantly, Luis Guilherme is a player capable of moments. Match winning moments. Whether it’s a 30 yard screamer, taking on a few players, finding a killer final pass to play an attacker through, or combining playing some quick one-twos with teammates, Guilherme is certainly an entertainer.

The impressive performances have attracted interest from some of Europe’s elite clubs. The main three who’ve been linked in recent times are Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Arsenal. But just how would Luis Guilherme fit in at these clubs? Are they the right fit? How soon would he be able to make an impact?

Liverpool

Liverpool are the one club who’ve been linked with him for the longest time and shown the most concrete interest. But this also makes a lot of sense as stylistically the club and player fit so well. Klopp’s Liverpool are notorious for their ‘heavy metal’ style of end to end exciting, attacking football full of transitions and explosive, athletic players. This is literally Luis Guilherme’s best strength.

Now although Klopp is leaving in the summer, new manager Arne Slot also plays a style with a lot of similarities where someone like Guilherme could fit into well. Guilherme could play as a #10 behind Nunez, out on the RW as rotation for Mohamed Salah or the LW as a Luis Diaz rotation.

Bayern Munich

Another one of the best transitional teams in Europe are Bayern Munich and they’ve also been looking at Guilherme. Bayern haven’t recruited directly from Brazil that often but the fact they are scouting Guilherme shows they’re trying to change that by securing one of the best talents currently out in Brazil.

With rapid attackers like Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane, but also creative dribblers like Jamal Musiala, Guilherme could again cover all the front three positions behind the striker. Interestingly, Palmieras have the same 4-2-3-1 formation that both Bayern Munich and Arne Slot’s Feyenoord (and his future Liverpool side) play.

Arsenal

Another of the linked teams have been one of Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Arsenal and although they have some differences, there’s certainly a huge desire to add someone of Guilherme’s profile to the squad. Arsenal tend to dominate possession a lot more, but in some cases there are games where they’re in need of more threats on transition.

Right now in the squad, the quickest attacker is Gabriel Martinelli. Kai Havertz is also dangerous on transition as he loves to run the channels and Bukayo Saka is a good finisher on transition, but they need more.

There’s been a lot of talk about a pacy winger being looked at and Arsenal also needing depth in midfield in the #8 position and Luis Guilherme is uniquely someone who solves both issues. As a carrier from deep with explosive pace and a killer final pass, he could help Arsenal to break down the stubborn midblocks that they’ve struggled against this season.

