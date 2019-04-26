Luis Suarez claims he’d love to play for Liverpool now

Luis Suarez has pointed out the differences between the current Liverpool side and the one he played in, admitting that anyone would “love” to play for the Reds now.

Suarez’s goals were a major factor in Liverpool’s last title bid, as they ultimately fell short in 2014. And the Barcelona striker admits the present Liverpool team is better than his was, claiming that any player would “love” to play for them.

When asked by The Guardian if Jurgen Klopp’s team could learn from the Anfield outfit of five years ago, Suarez said: “Maybe, but it’s more about their own experience: this is the second season they’re strong, last year they reached the Champions League final.

“I understand what they’re going through and it can’t be easy but I think with us it was different because it was: ‘now or never’, a one-off.

“When I was there, it was very different. We were on the verge of the Premier League with a squad nowhere near as good. They didn’t spend as much as they’re doing now.

“Any player would like to go to Liverpool now; it was different then. If we’d won the league, I think it would have been an even bigger achievement than if this team do.

“The front three are very quick, technically gifted, so much talent; they’re players who make the difference and Liverpool’s results depend on them.

“The kind of players you’d love to play with, with the level you’d expect for a club like Liverpool, built to win the Premier League and the Champions League.

“They also know how to approach games. Maybe we didn’t handle that so well.”

Liverpool eventually conceded the title race due to Steven Gerrard’s infamous slip, but Suarez believes things would pan out differently if they were relived today.

“What happened with Stevie was bad luck, but take Crystal Palace: these days, you’d say: ‘No, play calmly, we’re 3-0 up, City have to win in midweek and the weekend.’

“But we felt that urge to score, we went forward thinking we could be champions on goal difference. That was the mistake of being ‘too young’.”

