Luis Suarez explains what playing for Liverpool meant to him

Luis Suarez has spoken fondly about his time with Liverpool and has revealed his most special moments from his time as a player at Anfield.

The Uruguayan spent three and a half years at Liverpool, before moving to Barcelona in a £65million deal in the summer of 2014.

But the former Ajax man is still revered at Anfield and the player still has fond memories of his time at Anfield.

“It’s completely different because of the Liverpool supporters. The players like Liverpool supporters,” he said when speaking to LFCTV in their new documentary This Is Anfield.

“I had a moment at Liverpool when we lost the game and played really badly, and they helped get us up. This is really good for players and we like that.

“I had a few really good moments. My debut, when I played the first game, was an amazing moment for me. When I scored – it was a dream for a player.

“And when we won against Manchester City, when we had a really good chance to win the Premier League.

“And when I came back last year to play with Stevie and Fernando [in the all-star charity game], that was a really good moment. I have a lot of moments in my heart from Anfield.”

Suarez has since gone on to win the Champions League with Barcelona, starring alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi.

The 29-year-old got on the scoresheet as Barcelona thumped Leganes 5-1 on Saturday afternoon.