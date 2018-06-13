Luis Suarez fears Barcelona star will leave as Man Utd launch £61m bid

Luis Suarez is reportedly concerned about the future of Barcelona team-mate Ivan Rakitic as Manchester United reportedly make contact over a transfer.

A report in Don Balon claims that Suarez has warned Barca’s hierarchy about the possibility of the Croatia midfielder quitting the club this summer.

The report goes on to state that the arrival of new midfielders at the Nou Camp would see the 30-year-old reconsider his future at the Catalan giants, with United and Juventus both at the front of the queue for his signature.

Indeed, Juve were said to be ready to pay around £61million for Rakitic according to a different Don Balon report.

United boss Jose Mourinho is in need of another central midfielder, despite the recent arrival of Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk, with Michael Carrick retiring and Marouane Fellaini looking increasingly likely to quit Old Trafford in favour of a free transfer switch elsewhere.

Mourinho is said to believe that Rakitic would be the perfect foil for Paul Pogba at the heart of United’s midfield, with Nemanja Matic continuing to play the holding role.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

More from Planet Sport:

Andre Agassi: Watching Roger Federer is watching history (Tennis365)

Football Manager sims this England at the World Cup with peak JT & Gerrard (Planet Football)