Luis Suarez gives his verdict on Arsenal target Lucas Torreira

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has hinted that Lucas Torreira would be a success in the Premier League after giving his verdict on the €25million Arsenal target.

New Gunners boss Unai Emery and director of football Sven Mislintat have identified the signing of a new midfielder as a priority this summer and Uruguayan star Torreira has emerged as their top target.

However, any hopes they had of landing the Uruguayan on the cheap appear to have been rebuffed by his side Sampdoria, who have insisted he would only be allowed to leave is his €25million exit clause is met.

Torreira has been tipped to give the Arsenal midfield some much-needed muscle if he signs and Suarez, who once faced the player, admits he has the necessary qualities to succeed.

“We played Sampdoria once,” Suarez told Telemundo earlier this season.

“I was surprised by the young lad who had been in the middle of the park for the whole match.

“After that evening, I learned he was Uruguayan, and from that moment, I started to follow him a bit in Serie A.

“He surprised me, he’s improved a lot and been playing at a very high level.

“He came on the scene at a very young age, when it’s not at all easy to assert yourself, but he succeeded in performing at a high level.”

The Gunners remain locked in talks with the player and his agent and it is hoped they will soon reach a deal to add the player to the earlier capture of defender Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus.

A €25million deal for Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno is also thought to have been agreed.

