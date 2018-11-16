Luis Suarez green lights €40m Barcelona move for rival striker

Luis Suarez is reportedly happy to green light a €40million Barcelona move that could threaten his place in attack.

The Uruguay hitman has been his usual reliable self this season, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 17 appearances but Barca have little strength in depth and have been linked with several back-up striking options.

Their man target appears to be Genoa frontman Krzysztof Piatek, with Don Balon claiming that the Catalan giants are looking to swoop for the Poland star to provide immediate competition for Suarez.

The 23-year-old has scored 13 goals in as many games for the Serie A side this term, although none of those have come in his last five games remarkably.

Liverpool and Tottenham have also been linked with a move for the former Cracovia ace, but it would appear that Barca are very much the frontrunners for the attacker.

And with Suarez allegedly endorsing a move for the player, it would appear that Ernesto Valverde’s men could be ready to make a splash in the January transfer window.