Luis Suarez has temper tantrum as he responds to overweight claims

Luis Suarez made the headlines again as he responded in typical fashion to suggestions that he is overweight by Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde in the win over Las Palmas.

The former Liverpool frontman was defended by Barca team-mate Lionel Messi after reports surfaced that Valverde was ready to drop Suarez for his poor form and weight issues.

The 30-year-old answered Valverde by providing two assists for Messi in the 3-0 victory over the weekend, but he missed a great chance in stoppage-time time at the end of the game and ripped his shirt in frustration before storming down the tunnel before the match had ended, leaving Barca with 10 men.

There was no way of upsetting any Barca fans, however, as none were allowed in the stadium as the match was played behind closed doors due to unrest in Catalonia over a referendum on independence.

Suarez could now find himself in hot water with Valverde over his meltdown, although he certainly seems to have the backing of his team-mates.