Luis Suarez hints at return to former club when Barcelona deal runs out

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has hinted that he may opt to return to one of his old clubs after his Barcelona contract runs out in the summer of 2021.

The 33-year-old forward has been one of the best strikers in Europe over the past decade, having scored 191 goals and provided 108 assists in 270 appearances for the Catalan club.

Before that, the Uruguayan starred at Anfield, with his Golden Boot-winning campaign almost bringing the title to Liverpool in 2013-14 – although a move back to Merseyside probably would not go down too well.

Suarez has previously stated that he would like to stay with the Catalan giants beyond his existing contract, but a former teammate believes he may be able to lure him away from the Nou Camp.

Sebastian Abreu, who is now a player-manager with Uruguayan club Boston River, is the man trying to bring Suarez back to his homeland.

He told Uruguayan radio station 890, via the Daily Mirror: “I spoke with Suarez and he said that if I am the coach of Nacional he could return.”

Abreu was playing up front for Nacional in the 2004-05 campaign as Suarez was coming through the ranks at the club’s academy, and a reunion could be on the cards for the former Uruguay teammates.

However, Suarez’s focus remains on Barcelona for the time being. “There is the option that if I play 60 per cent of the games I’m available for next year, I [will] renew automatically,” he told Catalan radio station RAC1 in February.

“I am happy here and my family is too. I’m where I always wanted to be and I feel useful, but the decision has to come from the club. I want to stay here but that doesn’t depend on me.”

A move to the MLS is said to be another option, with international teammate Nicolas Lodeiro – who plays for the Seattle Sounders – claiming that Suarez would prefer a move to the US.

“He wants to come to MLS,” Lodeiro said in November last year. “Luis always asks me about the league. His dream was to play for Barcelona. He is playing at a great level and he feels comfortable there.

“Sooner or later he’ll come to MLS. Well, hopefully. He likes the league. He always asks me things about it. I wish he can also play for Seattle Sounders, although this may be a more difficult task.”

