Luis Suarez exchanged some angry words with Barcelona teammate Gerard Pique after they had suffered a surprise 4-3 home defeat to Real Betis on Sunday.

Barcelona suffered their first LaLiga home loss since September 2016 as Quique Setien’s side found themselves 2-0 up at the break after Firpo Junior and Joaquin put the visitors in control.

Lionel Messi, in his first appearance since suffering a broken arm last month, pulled one back for Barcelona from the penalty spot in the 68th minute, only for Giovani Lo Celso to restore Betis’ two-goal cushion.

Arturo Vidal responded once more for the hosts before Ivan Rakitic was sent off for two bookable offences to reduce Barca to 10 men, and Sergio Canales made the numerical advantage count with Betis’ fourth.

Messi grabbed his second in added time but it was a mere consolation for Barcelona as their lead was cut to one point at the top of the table.

The Nou Camp setback was Barca’s second of the LaLiga campaign and means their lead at the top of the table is now just a point in what promises to be an exciting title race this season.

After the final whistle, several Barcelona players held an after-match post-mortem in the centre circle and that’s where Suarez was seen to swear at Pique as tensions threatened, albeit briefly, to spill over.

Spanish television channel Movistar caught Pique approaching Suarez before the former Liverpool striker said: “Now you’re going to f*** me for a pass, do not f*** with me.”

But Pique quickly diffused the situation by replying: “Well, that’s it.”

But those two weren’t the only Barca stars to share an angry exchange, with Pique also turning to Arturo Vidal after a mix-up with the Chilean late in the game cost Barcelona the chance at an equaliser.

Pique told Vidal: “If you say ‘mine’ it’s fine, but I have not heard ‘I’ in my life.”

Want all the latest football news directly on your timeline? Like our Facebook page.