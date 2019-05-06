Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has vowed not to celebrate if he scores for Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final at Anfield.

Suarez was once a firm favourite in the red half of Merseyside, scoring 82 goals in 133 games from 2011 to 2014.

And although Suarez celebrated after opening the scoring in Barca’s 3-0 first-leg victory last week, he has vowed not to if he finds the net again on Tuesday.

He told a pre-match press conference: “I’ll always be thankful for how they received me as a player. I have lovely memories of my time here and my career at Liverpool.

“People who love this sport know the importance of the goal I scored last week but I have respect for Liverpool fans. I am very thankful to Liverpool, the fans and the club. If I score (at Anfield), I won’t celebrate it.

“I think there will be more applause than whistles. If people want to whistle me… People know the work I did here.”

Suarez is well aware of the threat Liverpool pose – even without injured forward Mohamed Salah.

He said: “You have to be conscious from the first second, they are going to come out and put us under pressure.

“We cannot give away silly fouls. They have fast players who can make the difference.

“(The Anfield atmosphere) is an added extra for them. If you are not on your game for a second things can change.”

Speaking about Salah’s absence, which is due to concussion, Suarez added: “He is a very important player. Up in the top three in the world in recent seasons.”

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, has revealed what he said to Lionel Messi after the Argentine’s masterclass at the Nou Camp last week.

