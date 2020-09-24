Luis Suarez had a special clause written into his contract preventing him from joining Manchester United or Manchester City, according to reports.

Liverpool fans would have winced at their former striker making Manchester his next stop. But it’s emerged that there was no possibility he could move to the Reds’ two great rivals.

Instead the Uruguayan frontman is on the cusp of staying in La Liga and joining Atletico Madrid.

Europe’s top clubs were put on alert when Barcelona club president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, revealed some of the club’s big stars could move on.

At one stage it seemed Lionel Messi was on his way out of the Camp Nou before the Argentine wizard announced he was staying after all.

Bartomeu originally wanted to block a deal that would allow Suarez to go to an immediate rival.

Then it looked as if Juventus had emerged as his favourite destination. However, stories of foul play emerged about Suarez’s passport application. Italian authorities claimed he had pre-agreed parts of his exam.

That deal fell through but it’s now been revealed that other potential moves were never on the cards.

ESPN report that Suarez’s exit deal would mean he’d give up a percentage of money owed to him in the final year of his contract. But the condition for him leaving on a free was that he didn’t join certain clubs.

Those teams, say ESPN, were Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Atletico were not on the list; hence he’s been cleared to move.

Suarez makes emotional farewell

The move to Atletico will see Suarez become the latest Uruguayan to join up with boss Diego Simeone.

Diego Godin, Diego Forlan, Jose Gimenez and Cristian Rodriguez have all played a part in Simeone’s success. Suarez’s international teammate Gimenez is still at the club.

But despite looking forward to a signing a two-year deal at the Wanda Metropolitano, Suarez was sad to leave Barcelona.

🚨 IMAGEN #Golazo 🚨 ⚠️ @LuisSuarez9 se EMOCIONA a su salida de la ciudad deportiva del @FCBarcelona_es 💣 Todas las imágenes a las 14h en @Gol pic.twitter.com/jDANCvZRiG — El Golazo de Gol (@ElGolazoDeGol) September 23, 2020

Footage emerged on Wednesday of the 33-year-old driving out of the training ground in tears. That was following his final farewell.

It’s also been reported that Suarez’s arrival could mean Alvaro Morata moving on. A loan deal with Juventus has been mentioned.