Luis Suarez sends chilling warning to Liverpool ahead of reunion

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez insists he won’t be giving former side Liverpool a minute’s peace when the two clubs lock horns in the Champions League semi-finals this week.

Suarez faces his former side for the first time since he left Anfield in summer 2014 but insists his only thought will be of pushing Barcelona to a first Champions League final since 2015.

And Suarez, who has scored a prolific 176 times in 245 matches for Barca, making him their third highest scorer of all time, admits that while he will always hold Liverpool in his heart, he will have no issues sticking the ball in the net against them if the chance arises.

“I am massively grateful to Liverpool and they gave me a lot,” he told the Daily Mail.

“But on the pitch, there are no friendships.

“It is always nice to talk about these things, but that will not be on my mind when I step onto the pitch.”

That claim appears to be echoed by Jurgen Klopp, who insists the reunion with their old players, Suarez and Philippe Coutinho, will be anything but friendly.

Suarez, meanwhile, has urged Coutinho to focus on making his time with Barcelona a success and says he must not be tempted to return to the Premier League with either Manchester United or Chelsea.

