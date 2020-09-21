Prolific Barcelona star terminates deal; prepares to join deadly LaLiga rival

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has reportedly agreed to terminate his contract and has settled on personal terms with Atletico Madrid.

Mundo Deportivo claims that Barca’s all-time third top scorer was told by new boss Ronald Koeman that he was ‘not wanted’, and has been on the hunt for a new club ever since.

The 33-year-old has one year remaining on his Nou Camp contract, but has agreed a deal to scrap it.

Mundo adds that Suarez has fixed a contract with Atletico for two seasons. However, Diego Simeone’s men will have to lighten their wage bill to accommodate the Uruguay hotshot.

Suarez scored a remarkable 198 goals in 283 games during his time at Catalonia. He was also the club’s second highest scorer behind Lionel Messi last season.

But he clearly does not fit into what Koeman is looking to do at Barca, as a new era begins at the Nou Camp.

Suarez had actually been mooted as a potential target for former club Liverpool, with Reds old boy Steve Nicol suggesting that Jurgen Klopp should bring the player back.

However, it would appear that he will be remaining in Spain and joining a deadly LaLiga rival instead.

Atletico striker Morata heading to Juventus

It’s a case of one in, one out for Atletico, with reports suggesting that Alvaro Morata is in talks over a loan move to Juventus.

Suarez had actually been tipped to join Juve, but it would now appear that Morata is heading to Turin instead.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that the former Chelsea man will be at Juventus on Tuesday to complete the move.

It will be a €9m loan fee with a €45m option to buy until June 2021. There is also an option to extend the loan until June 2022.