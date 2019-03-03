Luis Suarez tips off Liverpool over deal for Celta Vigo forward

Liverpool will reportedly target Uruguay forward Maxi Gomez, thanks in part to former Anfield striker Luis Suarez.

The Celta Vigo star is also wanted by Chelsea in a £35million summer deal, but Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is also a known admirer of the 22-year-old.

And according to a report on Sunday, former Kop star Suarez has told pals at Anfield that his international team-mate is the real deal.

Gomez scored 17 goals in his rookie La Liga campaign last season and is well on course to hit double figures again, despite a season of struggle for his side.

Interest from two Premier League giants looks set to leave West Ham disappointed after they missed out on a deal for Gomez in January and were preparing to revisit a potential move this summer.

The forward currently has three years left on his contract but a bid of £35m should be enough to prise him away from Spain.

Chelsea, however, remain firm contenders for the player as they want an option should Gonzalo Higuain return to Italy following his loan from Juventus.

