Barcelona have renewed their pursuit of Brighton and Hove Albion centre-back Luka Vuskovic, making fresh contact over the 19-year-old Croatian Tottenham Hotspur sold in the summer of 2026, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources state that Barcelona are among the most serious clubs for the defender, who has rapidly established himself as one of Europe’s most promising young centre-backs since his club-record arrival on the south coast.

Vuskovic joined Brighton from Tottenham in July 2026 for a fee of £46 million, rising to £50 million with add-ons, signing a five-year deal that runs until 2031.

Brighton have the option to extend Vuskovic’s contract by another year.

The Croatia international defender, who impressed during his loan spell at Hamburg in the Bundesliga last season, has started every Premier League fixture so far this season.

Vuskovic’s aerial strength, composure in possession and physical presence have helped Brighton maintain a strong defensive record and have a phenomenal season so far under manager Fabian Hurzeler.

Real Madrid and Liverpool are also monitoring the situation closely, as TEAMtalk has previously reported.

Liverpool, in particular, view him as a potential long-term option in central defence to replace Virgil Van Dijk, while Madrid have tracked his progress amid their own planning for the position.

Other clubs, including Bayern Munich, have shown varying degrees of interest, underlining the fact Vuskovic is being closely watched by the worlds biggest sides.

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Brighton’s stance on selling Luka Vuskovic

Brighton are unlikely to sanction any departure in the January window.

Having invested heavily and secured Vuskovic on a long-term contract with no release clause available next summer, the Seagulls have little incentive to sell mid-season, especially as they push for the Champions League places.

Sources continue to believe the most realistic time for a transfer would be in the summer of 2027, when the player will still be only 20 and Brighton could command a significantly higher fee than the sum they paid Tottenham.

Vuskovic is understood to be happy at the Amex Stadium, where he has regular first-team football and the trust of his manager.

Any move would therefore require a huge bid that reflects both his performances, potential and Brighton’s valuation which will be high.

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