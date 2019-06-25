Romelu Lukaku’s agent has confirmed that Inter Milan are trying to sign the Manchester United striker.

The 26-year-old Belgium forward has already spoken of his desire to join the Serie A giants, as the Red Devils seek to recoup the £75million they paid Everton back in 2017.

His agent Federico Pastorello was spotted meeting Inter executives at the club’s offices in Milan on Tuesday afternoon, although that was to discuss one of his other clients, Edoardo Vergani.

Striker Vergani is set to join Sassuolo for £4.47m as part of a deal that will see Inter bring in midfielder Stefano Sensi.

“We talked about [Edoardo] Vergani because his is a more urgent situation,’ Pastorello told FC Inter News.

“In the next few days, we’ll talk about the rest.”

“Lukaku is a dream, a difficult one to make happen as such, but I believe nothing is impossible.”

As for whether Inter are trying to land the Red Devils forward, Pastorello added: “Yes, he’s publicly expressed his plans and desires. We’ll see what happens.”

