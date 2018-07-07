Lukaku asks Mourinho to sign brother ahead of €60m Juventus man

Romelu Lukaku is reported to have told Jose Mourinho he’d be better off signing his brother Jordan from Lazio than forking out €60million for a Juventus star.

The United boss has already completed deals for Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant for the best part of £75million – and remains in the hunt for a new central defender, of which he has reportedly downgraded a nine-man shortlist to four names.

Mourinho also remains keen to recruit a new left-back this summer – and personal terms with Alex Sandro were reported to be agreed between the Brazilian and the club earlier this week.

However, with Juventus reportedly holding out on their €60m valuation of the wing-back, United may be forced to look elsewhere – and United No 9 Lukaku reckons he has the perfect option.

According to Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, Lukaku has spoken to United about signing his brother Jordan from Lazio.

The full-back is reportedly looking to leave the Italian capital after a fall-out with his boss Simone Inzaghi.

Lukaku junior turns 24 later this month and has also been linked with a move to West Ham this summer.

With his contract not due to expire until 2019 (though Lazio do hold the option on an extra year), it is thought the Serie A outfit value Lukaku at around €15million – proving him to be a cheaper alternative to Alex Sandro should they pursue a deal.

Lukaku joined Lazio from Oostende for €5m in 2016 and has made 64 appearances for the club.

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.