Lukaku comments on speculation of £70m Chelsea move

Everton and Belgium star Romelu Lukaku has addressed rumours that he could be set to make a big money move to Chelsea.

Lukaku was repeatedly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last summer amid claims he wanted to leave Goodison Park.

Ronald Koeman’s arrival played a big part in him staying put, and he has been repaid as Lukaku has bagged 13 goals in 22 appearances this season.

However, recent reports suggest that Chelsea may come knocking on the door once again, with talks of a £70million move for the 23-year-old.

The Antwerp-born striker didn’t rule out a possible return to West London, but insisted he is happy on Merseyside.

“I’m just focused on the season. I’m not really thinking anything about it [Chelsea],” said Lukaku.

“I’m focused with this team. Whatever you guys write, you guys write.

“For me I’m not thinking about it.”