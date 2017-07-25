Lukaku discusses comparisons to Lewandowski, Ronaldo & Drogba

Romelu Lukaku insists his best is yet to come after the Manchester United new boy played down comparisons between himself and some of Europe’s elite goalscorers.

The forward has now been working with his new club in the United States for two weeks, opening his account against Real Salt Lake before scoring a superb goal in the 2-0 defeat of Manchester City in Houston.

It was a goal any of Europe’s elite would have been proud of, but Lukaku knows he is a way off being considered in the same bracket as the likes of Robert Lewandowksi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Yeah, of course (I want to reach that level) but winning trophies at the end of the day (is key),” Lukaku said. “At the end of the day you want to win trophies.

“I’m a goalscorer, I’ve always scored goals throughout my career. Also in Europe, when I played in the Europa League, my record is really good.

“Now I think the Champions League is the next stage where I have to prove myself and the club wants to do well in it as well.”

It was a goal any of Europe’s elite would have been proud of, but Lukaku knows he is a way off being considered in the same bracket as the likes of Robert Lewandowksi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Yeah, of course (I want to reach that level) but winning trophies at the end of the day (is key),” Lukaku said. “At the end of the day you want to win trophies.

“I’m a goalscorer, I’ve always scored goals throughout my career. Also in Europe, when I played in the Europa League, my record is really good.

“Now I think the Champions League is the next stage where I have to prove myself and the club wants to do well in it as well.”

Asked if he was at the level of Lewandowski and Ronaldo right now, he quickly replied: “No, no, no – I’m far from that level.

“But it’s the level I want to aim for. But it’s all about the team. I want the team to win trophies and I’ll do everything that I can in my powers to make sure the team wins.

“Keep improving – there is always room for improvement. I just want to become the best player that I can be.

“I will never say it’s good enough. I will always say that I can improve.

“I’m 24 years of age. I can’t say I’m the complete package. I can’t say I’m in my prime.

“There is a lot of work to be done and I’m delighted that there is still work to be done. That means I can become even better than I am now.”

Lukaku on Drogba comparisons

Lukaku may not yet be at his peak, but Mourinho has been pleased by what he has seen, praising the new boy at nearly every public appearance.

The United boss speaks about Lukaku with similar excitement to how he once did about Didier Drogba – a player Lukaku idolised and worked with at Chelsea.

“Not really, I’m different,” the Belgium international said when comparisons to the job Drogba did for Mourinho were brought up.

“Drogba is more of a hold-up player, a target-man. I prefer to have ball to feet and run in behind.

“It’s something we’re totally different at. We might have physical similarities but I think we’re totally different players.

“And I’m Romelu Lukaku – at the end of the day I want to create my own history. I’m at Manchester United, he was at Chelsea.”