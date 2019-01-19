Romelu Lukaku has been told he remains a huge part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans at Manchester United, despite appearing to lose his first-team place.

The Belgium striker – a favourite of Jose Mourinho’s – has found himself sidelined in recent weeks with United’s caretaker boss preferring to start with Marcus Rashford in a central striking role.

Like Pogba, Rashford has also thrived under new management, with Solskjaer recently claiming the England striker has the ability to match for United what Harry Kane has done at Tottenham.

But Solskjaer insists that doesn’t mean Lukaku will be phased out and is adamant he still has a key role to play going forwards.

“He’s a big part of the squad, definitely, with his personality around the place,” Solskjaer said ahead of Saturday’s visit of Brighton.

“There’s no one scoring as many goals as him in training.

“There are the three who play the most but then you’ve got Rom, you’ve got Juan (Mata), you’ve got Alexis (Sanchez), so I’ve got a front six I can rotate with and Rom is definitely going to be playing games.”

Anthony Martial – a player who is now close to signing a new five-year deal at Old Trafford – is another option, while teenager Mason Greenwood could soon get a look in.

The 17-year-old has flourished in United’s youth teams this season and was among the youngsters taken on the warm-weather training camping Dubai, along with Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes and James Garner.

“There are quite a few young kids coming through,” Solskjaer said.

“Jimmy Garner was there (in Dubai), Mason, Chongy and Gomes. So, there are players there coming through.

“Mason is one of them. You’ve got to remember that he’s only 17. He’s knocking on the door to get his first appearance and they’ve got a Youth Cup game this coming week as well.”

Solskjaer is keeping a close eye on the youth team as United reconnect with their roots, which the 1999 treble hero understands from his previous spell at the club.

The return of Mike Phelan, Sir Alex Ferguson’s right-hand man, as first-team coach has also helped.

“Mick’s absolutely brilliant,” Solskjaer said. “With his experience, his knowledge and personality around the place.

“Not just for the players and coaches, but the rest of the staff as well.

“We’ve been here so many years that we know people.

“We talk about a family and when you’ve known people for 25 years, it’s easier to create a good atmosphere.

“Mick’s tough but he’s kind. He’s got everything I would want in an assistant.”

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!