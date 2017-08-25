Lukaku hails Henry help as ‘the best thing that ever happened to him’

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has claimed that getting coached by Thierry Henry is the best thing that has happened to him.

Lukaku has started the season in brilliant form, netting four goals in three competitive outings for United since making his big-money move from Everton.

And the Belgian hitman says that his outstanding form has been down to working with coach Henry at international level, while he has also learned in the past from mentors Didier Drogba, Nicolas Anelka, Samuel Eto’o and Fernando Torres.

Lukaku told NBC Sport: “Henry is the best thing that has happened to me because since I came to England aged 18 I have had the best mentors.

“I have had possibly the five best strikers of the last ten years as mentors.

“I had Didier Drogba, Nicolas Anelka, Samuel Eto’o, Fernando Torres and now, Thierry Henry. That’s not bad, is it?

“It is the best thing that could happen in my career because I am a young guy.

“Thierry for me is the best. Every day whether it is positive and negative I take it in my stride because I know what is expected from the top level.

“Working with him in Belgium I really take my time with him asking questions, I don’t take him for granted, I sometime ask him questions for two hours.

“I will get the information that I need and take it on board.”