Lukaku handed support – but Mourinho admits striker needs help

Jose Mourinho has jokingly called on football’s kit manufacturers to help Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku rediscover his shooting boots.

The Belgian striker missed a couple of gilt-edged chances in United’s 4-2 win at Watford on Tuesday night.

Lukaku has now scored just one goal in his last 11 appearances, having hit 11 in his first 10 games for the club.

The £75million summer arrival from Everton has the backing of Mourinho, who said the player – sporting plain black boots at Vicarage Road – needs to land a new boot deal to cure his goalscoring ills.

“He needs a big contract with boots,” Mourinho said after the victory.

“He needs a brand to give him the right boots. He finished the deal. He is waiting for the right offer.

“He didn’t have a contract with any brand, that is why he is playing in black boots, he needs the right boots.”

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

Mourinho, making the comments in jest, has criticised United fans in recent weeks for showing disdain for Lukaku’s displays.

He again offered his support to the 24-year-old and said he would not chastise him for missing opportunities like those he spurned here.

“Jokes apart he works amazingly well for the team and I will never, never blame a player like him for the easy chance that he missed,” he added.

“With me, he knows he doesn’t have that pressure, he is an amazing player.”

While Lukaku could not add to his goal tally for the season, United still left Hertfordshire with all three points as Ashley Young scored two fantastic goals inside six first-half minutes to put his former club on the ropes.

When Anthony Martial added a third before the break, the visitors looked home and hosed only for Watford to rally.

Substitute Troy Deeney converted a penalty just moments after Lukaku dallied in possession when he had a great chance to score a fourth, with Abdoulaye Doucoure pulling another back for the hosts.

A fine individual effort from Jesse Lingard secured the win for the Red Devils, who move to within five points of leaders Manchester City.