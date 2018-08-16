Lukaku makes shock admission over chances of retirement

Romelu Lukaku has made a shocking revelation to Business Insider saying that after the Euros in 2020 the striker may retire meaning the striker would miss the next World Cup in Qatar.

When talking about the national team’s future and whether he’ll be in the next World Cup Lukaku said to Business Insider: “After the Euros, I think I’ll stop,”

The Red Devils striker recently returned for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after having a successful tournament with Belgium finishing 3rd and scoring four goals.

Belgium lost to eventual winners France in the semi-final and beat England in the third place play-off match.

The striker was a stand out player for Belgium in the tournament with former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin describing Lukaku’s performance against Brazil as ‘unplayable’.

Lukaku said: “Every big tournament for us as a country has to be getting into the semifinals, and then you go from there

“You will go to win the whole thing, but you don’t go for less than the semifinals.”

Lukaku is hopeful for the next generation of Belgian national team players and that maybe the reason why he is choosing an early retirement as he said the next generation are ‘skilled’ and ‘have access to better training’.

