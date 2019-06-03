Lukaku move to Inter Milan hits buffers as deadline is set

Romelu Lukaku’s move to Inter Milan is reportedly under threat because the Serie A club are in a desperate race to raise £40million to meet financial fair play rules.

New Inter boss Antonio Conte is said to have targeted the Manchester United forward to lead his side’s attack next season.

However, the Italian giants are unable to put together a package to take the Belgian to the San Siro if they do not come up with a huge chunk of money by June 30.

That is the date that Inter have to file their accounts to comply with FFP, and they are currently short of doing that to the tune of £40m, according to a report in The Sun.

The report adds that Inter are trying to get a couple of players off their books quickly, with a swap deal involving Mauro Icardi and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala on the cards.

Such a move would remove Icardi’s huge wages from their books and comply with FFP in one stroke – although Dybala is said to have refused to be involved in any deal.

However, until that happens they are unable to add Lukaku’s transfer fee and £130,000-a-week wages to their balance sheets.

