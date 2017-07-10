Lukaku discusses Pogba influence and Man Utd ambitions

Romelu Lukaku admits he cannot wait to play in the Champions League after explaining challenging for the trophy was one of the main reasons why he signed for Manchester United.

The powerful Belgian completed his move to United on Monday evening, signing a five-year deal and inheriting Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s No 9 shirt.

The player trained with the club for the first time on Sunday at the UCLA Campus in Los Angeles.

Lukaku was also chased by Chelsea this summer, but he explains he always had a move to Old Trafford at the top of his agenda.

“Finally, finally,” Lukaku told MUTV. “I’ve been a pro for eight years and I have never had a taste of the Champions League group stages.

“It’s something I have always wanted, that competition has something, I want to see how it is and to have a taste.

“Now to have that opportunity and to challenge to win it is the best thing.

“We are going to be prepared and we are all going to work hard in these upcoming weeks so we are prepared to challenge for the trophies.

“Because it’s my first experience, then it’s going to be at the top. Obviously the World Cup is nice and the Euros is really nice as well, but I have always dreamed of the Champions League.

“With the World Cup, with Belgium at the time when I was a kid, you never knew if you had the chance to win it but now we have a talented generation.

“But with Manchester United, we can challenge every year to win the Champions League. The club is in a rebuilding process and the manager is doing the right things to take the club back to where it belongs. That is the exciting part.

“I’m delighted, excited, I can’t wait to start, to be with the team, the manager, and to start a new part of my life.”

Lukaku on Pogba influence

Lukaku also admitted his close friend Paul Pogba played a huge role in convincing him to make the move.

“It’s been a big role. Of course he’s one of my best friends and he is my neighbour as well,” he added. “We are always together on a daily basis so he would explain to me how things were going.

“Last season when he signed for United, to have witnessed that, it really triggered something in my brain and I knew that if one day I had the chance to sign then I would not say no.

“You just know and realise how big the club is, and the hunger it has to win trophies. I would like to say, at the end of my career, that I played for a team that has always challenged for trophies and this is what the club has always done. To be here now is a blessing and I will not take this opportunity for granted.

“The history, the players that play for the club and the way that the club is always hungry to win trophies. It is something that I want and it is something that I was searching for. For me it was the perfect opportunity to make the big step and as a club, when Manchester United comes and asks you to play for them then you do not say no.”