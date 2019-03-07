Lukaku opens on up secret chat with Rashford before Man Utd penalty

Romelu Lukaku has come clean on what he told Marcus Rashford before the England striker tucked away Manchester United’s crucial last-gasp spot-kick against PSG.

Rashford’s dramatic stoppage-time penalty secured injury-hit United an extraordinary 3-1 victory against the odds at PSG as Solskjaer’s men marched into the Champions League quarter-finals.

The odds were stacked against them after losing 2-0 in the first leg – but United turned the improbable into reality in an extraordinary Parc des Princes clash, securing a 3-1 victory and progress on away goals.

Solskjaer revealed his game plan in Paris, while Lukaku also made an impassioned plea for the interim manager to be handed the reins permanently.

Lukaku, with two goals to his name already in the game, could have claimed a hat-trick by netting from the spot – but he instead handed the responsibility to Rashford, who made no mistake against Gigi Buffon from 12 yards.

Explaining the discussion they held before the penalty was taken, Lukaku told BeIN Sport: “I was happy that he scored. He came to me and wanted to shoot.

“I said ‘man, this is your time. Do it for yourself and us’.”

The duo have formed a great understanding in recent weeks and Lukaku admitted he had high hopes it could continue.

“I like it more because Marcus and I, we are dynamic, we have a lot of running in us and we score goals,” he added.

“It has been nice to play him. When we played against Southampton, he made it so much easier for me and I scored two goals.”

Lukaku also hailed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactics as United, missing 10 players through injury, knocked out the French champions.

He added: “If you look at their side, you know they are good at keeping the ball and playing in the right spaces but the manager asked me and Marcus to screen the midfielders.

“That is what we did and on the counter, when we had little chances, we pounced.”

