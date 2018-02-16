Lukaku outlines plans to return to former club before he retires

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has admitted he plans to re-sign for his first club, Anderlecht, before he announces his retirement from the game.

The United No 9 began his career with the Belgium giants after coming through their youth system.

And despite the Belgium international making a name for himself in the Premier League with Chelsea, Everton and a loan spell at West Brom, the bulky forward admits he harbours hopes of returning to his first club.

“My dream was always to play for Anderlecht,” Lukaku told Belgian newspaper HLN.

“Before the end of my career I will definitely return, I can already promise that. I had a wonderful time here.”

Lukaku is under contract until July 2022, with United holding the option of a further year.

The striker has scored 19 goals in 37 appearances for United since arriving in a £75million switch from Goodison Park over the summer.

