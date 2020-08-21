Lukaku own goal agony as gritty Sevilla win record sixth Europa League

Romelu Lukaku had the misfortune to put through his own goal in the closing stages as Sevilla won the Europa League for the sixth time after a dramatic 3-2 success.

A topsy-turvy final was settled in the cruelest of ways as the Belgian prodded Diego Carlos’ acrobatic bicyle kick past his own keeper.

It was a cruel end to an excellent personal season for Lukaku.

Antonio Conte’s troops got off to the best possible start. Lukaku showed great pace to take the ball beyond Carlos and the Brazilian clumsily brought him down in the box.

The former Man Utd man dusted himself down to net from the spot with just five minutes on the clock. It was his 34th of the season and the 11th straight Europa League game he has scored in.

The lead lasted just seven minutes though. Luuk de Jong justified his selection with an excellent near-post diving header following Jesus Navas’ cross.

Former Newcastle man De Jong was at it again just after the half-hour. The Dutchman rose majestically at the back post to guide an excellent header beyond Samir Handanovic.

Three minutes later it was level again when Diego Godin scored the game’s third header. The veteran Uruguayan rose well to plant Marcelo Brozovic’s free-kick into the net with a firm header.

The second half was a more cagey affair but Lukaku did have a big chance to win it for Inter. He raced through on goal, but Yassine Bounou blocked his effort when one on one.

That miss was soon to prove costly as Sevilla engineered a 74th-minute winner. The goal was credited to Carlos, whose acrobatic bicycle kick was going wide until Lukaku stuck out a trailing leg and diverted it beyond Handanovic.

Diego Carlos with the overhead! 🔥 What an effort, but it looks like Lukaku has guided the ball into his own net 😤#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/ZWOqucS1jX — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 21, 2020

Inter brought on Christian Eriksen, Victor Moses and Alexis Sanchez to try and respond. And former Man Utd man Sanchez was so close to snatching a leveller with his first touch. His poked effort goalwards was cleared off the line by the excellent Jules Kounde.

And that was enough for Julen Lopetegui’s side to collect the trophy.

They have now won the competition in 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015 and 2016. Their latest triumph means the Spaniards have won the trophy four times in the last seven seasons. Surely none of them have been settled in such a cruel way as this….