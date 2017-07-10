Lukaku insists he can replace Zlatan’s goals at Man Utd

Romelu Lukaku has passed his medical at Manchester United and is expected to be finalise his £75million move to the club on Monday.

The player is on the brink of becoming United’s most expensive-ever signing from a rival Premier League club and is thought to have agreed terms on a five-year deal at Old Trafford.

But with some questioning the Belgian’s workrate and whether he is truly United quality, the striker attracted the wrong kind of headlines over the weekend after he was allegedly arrested in Los Angeles.

Nonetheless, the departing Everton man insists he has what it takes to become United’s main man up front and replace the goals of Zlatan Ibrahimovic last season.

“Zlatan did a wonderful job for the club,” Lukaku told ESPN FC. “He was the main guy at Manchester United, and he’s a guy I really look up to and who I learn from a lot because we share the same agent.

“But I’m Romelu Lukaku – I’m not Zlatan Ibrahimovic. I will fill up the striker position in my way, but I know I have to work really hard and deliver more than I’ve done before.”

Lukaku also brushed off questions about whether he can play for Jose Mourinho, given he failed to break into the first team when he was Chelsea’s manager. “You know, we were together under different circumstances,” he explained. “Obviously, the first time when I met him, I was still a young kid, and I was eager to play. And he understood my decision why I left at the time.