Lukaku pleased with “dream” Manchester United debut

Romelu Lukaku described it as a “dream come true” after he bagged a brace on his Manchester United Premier League debut.

The £75million summer signing struck in each half as United thrashed West Ham 4-0 at Old Trafford.

The Hammers were completely outplayed and could easily have trailed by more goals before substitute Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba finally put a more realistic slant on the scoreline in the closing minutes.

“To play in front of such a crowd and for such a great club, it’s a dream come true,” Lukaku told Sky Sports. “The most important thing is the win – the win was good.”

Asked whether he felt relief given his hefty price tag, the Belgian added: “No, just joy for the team. When you play for Manchester United everybody has a job to do and mine is to score goals for the team.

“The team did a good job today, everybody was creative.”