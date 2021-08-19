Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku says that his experiences of football in Italy have helped him perfect the art of playing up front, upon his Premier League return.

Lukaku has moved back to England for £97.5million in the hope of firing the Blues to a top-flight title. Playing such a key role in such an achievement would prove the crowning glory for the Belgian. Indeed, he struggled to make his mark in his previous spell at Chelsea and had to prove himself elsewhere.

Nevertheless, he has done just that, with 64 goals in 95 games for Inter before his move back to Stamford Bridge.

At 28, he has signed a five-year contract which he says will allow him to exercise the traits he has perfected in Italy.

“It’s the right move for me for the rest of my career because, with a lot of maturity and experience, you come back as a player who can hopefully add something to the team,” Lukaku told the Daily Mail.

“The coach wanted something different to add to the team. I think I’m different from all the players that he has.”

Despite Lukaku’s struggles at Chelsea, he racked up 113 goals in 252 Premier League games for Everton, West Brom and Manchester United.

As such, he insisted that he does not return with a weight of expectation on his shoulders.

“I don’t have to prove anything to anyone,” he added. “I have experienced success elsewhere and also a different playing style where it’s more technical-based and tactical.

“The Premier League has a bit of everything and the experiences I had a few years ago were great.

Lukaku ready for Chelsea challenge

“I loved every minute of it but the experiences in Italy made me more complete as a player.

“Watching the Premier League over the last few years, the players have got better, the teams have got better and I am ready for the challenge.”

Chelsea’s acquisition of Lukaku saw them join fellow title-chasers United and Manchester City in bolstering their attack.

The two North West clubs have signed England internationals Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish, respectively.

Lukaku is likely to make his second Chelsea debut in Sunday’s clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.