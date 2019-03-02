Romelu Lukaku scored with two minutes remaining as Manchester United came from behind to defeat Southampton 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s moved into fourth place in the Premier League after recovering from a thunderbolt strike from Yan Valery with goals from Andreas Pereira and Romelu Lukaku (2).

Relegation-threatened Southampton took a shock 26th-minute lead at Old Trafford courtesy of a stunning strike from Valery – his first senior goal.

The 20-year-old collected the ball in space on the right and hammered a 25-yard shot into the roof of David De Gea’s net.

Pereira equalised for the hosts on 53 minutes with a powerful bending shot from the edge of the box and six minutes later United were ahead after Romelu Lukaku fired in low into the bottom corner.

Southampton though hit back with a brilliant free-kick from James Ward-Prowse on 75 minutes, before Lukaku made it 3-2 before Paul Pogba missed a last-gasp penalty.