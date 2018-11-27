Lukaku reveals anger at being dropped by Jose Mourinho

Romelu Lukaku has admitted he was angry at being dropped by Jose Mourinho but has acknowledged that he is one of the Man Utd boss’ favourite players.

The Belgian was forced to sit on the bench for the recent visit of Everton after a poor run of form that has seen him score just four times in 16 appearances so far this season.

Lukaku is happy to admit that he wasn’t best pleased about being left out but the centre-forward says he used it as motivation to get better.

“I was like, ‘Oh wow, s***, it happened’,” Lukaku told Bleacher Report when asked about his omission against his former club.

“But really I had a conversation with the coach about it. And I said like, ‘Listen, it’s been a long year, and also with the World Cup, I felt a bit tired’. He saw it. He made his decision.

"I would go through a brick wall for him. And he knows that."@RomeluLukaku9 answers @TaylorRooks' tough questions about Mourinho, criticisms of his game, and more pic.twitter.com/EzpMYUJL3s — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 27, 2018

Lukaku was asked if he understood the decision: “Yeah. He said I didn’t look happy. That I was angry.

“And I said, ‘Yeah. Hell yeah I’m angry. Like, do you think I should smile?’

“And then we had a little chat and then after that chat we just moved on. It was like 10 minutes, and then from then on it opened something in myself, like a new fire, to go and get what’s mine.”

Despite being benched, Lukaku is aware that he remains one of Mourinho’s ‘favourite’ players.

“One of them, yeah,” said Lukaku before explaining why. “Because I go through a brick wall for him and he knows that.

“He’s the type of coach where he would be honest with you and tell you how it is. And if you cannot deal with that, it’s a big problem.”

Lukaku has also had to endure criticism this season over his first touch and his physique but the former Chelsea and Everton forward laughed off the debate over his physical appearance.

‘That’s some BS! Yeah, that’s some BS.

“I’m one of the strongest players in the league. I never get injured. I’m always there, so what’s the problem?”

